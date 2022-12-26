Expand / Collapse search

Teen dies after falling through ice on pond in Prince William County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Prince William County
Officials on scene of teen falling through frozen pond

A FOX 5 viewer captured the scene of dozens of Prince William County officials responding to a 19-year-old who had fallen through a frozen pond in Haymarket. (VIDEO CREDIT: @KENKOCHER)

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old is dead after falling through a frozen pond in Prince William County.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials received a call on Christmas Eve around 9:54 p.m. for an adult male who fell through the ice on a pond near the 6000 block of Erinblair Loop, in the Piedmont community in Haymarket.

Officials located the man in the pond, and he was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. 

The man has initially been identified as a 19-year-old. 

Preliminarily, there are no indications of foul play, but the investigation is ongoing.