Teen dead in car crash in Prince George's County: police

One teen boy was killed and one teen boy was injured in a car crash in Prince George's County Friday afternoon, police say.

Officials say the fatal two-car collision was near Piscataway Rd and King Gallahan Ct in Prince George's County. Officers responded around 12:35 p.m. Friday.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a teen male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, also a teen male, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, an adult male, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Prince George's County Police are investigation the crash.

