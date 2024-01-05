Expand / Collapse search

Teen dead in car crash in Prince George's County: police

Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - One teen boy was killed and one teen boy was injured in a car crash in Prince George's County Friday afternoon, police say. 

Officials say the fatal two-car collision was near Piscataway Rd and King Gallahan Ct in Prince George's County. Officers responded around 12:35 p.m. Friday. 

The driver of one of the vehicles, a teen male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, also a teen male, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

The driver of the second vehicle, an adult male, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Prince George's County Police are investigation the crash. 

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates. 