Teen charged with manslaughter in death of friend

An 18-year-old was arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of his friend, police say.

What we know:

18-year-old Kimaury Kamara of Mt. Holly Spring, PA, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of 16-year-old Derrick Palmer of Beltsville.

Officials say that the two were playing with a gun at Palmer's house on Heartwood Drive on May 10 around 4:25 p.m.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Palmer suffering from a gunshot wound. He died a short time later at a hospital, per police.

Kamara was charged with manslaughter and related charges.