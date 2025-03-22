Teen boy shot in Prince George's County: police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A teenage boy was shot on Saturday morning in Prince George's County, Maryland.
The shooting occurred at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 22, in the 1600 block of Addison Road South. Police say a teen boy was shot outside and taken to a hospital in stable condition. There was a vehicle struck by gunfire.
No word on potential suspects involved in this shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for updates and more information.