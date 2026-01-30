Teen arrested in connection with Leesburg manhole explosion

A teen was arrested in connection to an October explosion in Leesburg that dislodged several manhole covers early in the morning.

What we know:

Trent Lasher, 18, of Leesburg, VA was arrested on Thursday and charged with two felony counts of Manufacture, possession, use, etc., of fire bombs or explosive materials or devices.

Lasher is accused of setting improvised explosive devices in water drainage systems near Sparkleberry Terrace northeast in Leesburg.

FOX 5 has learned last Wednesday an anonymous tip was received identifying three people — all reportedly students at Tuscarora High School.

Court documents say the tipster provided information not made public, including details about the device.

The backstory:

Around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5, the Loudoun County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call about an explosion near Sparkleberry Terrace and Ginko Terrace. Responding units found several manhole covers dislodged and light smoke in the area.

"[I]t sounded like a bomb because it did. It was much louder than any firework I’ve ever heard," resident John Michael Schamel said.

"I’m 54 years old. That’s the loudest thing I’ve ever heard in my life," said resident Antoine Wilson.

Photos of the aftermath showed white smoke emerging from multiple entryways of the sewer system.

What's next:

Lasher was taken to the Adult Detention Center where he's being held on no bond. A bond hearing is set for Monday at 1:00 p.m.