Teacher sprayed student with disinfectant after mask dispute, police say

A Largo High School teacher was arrested Wednesday after allegedly spraying a student with disinfectant because the teen was not wearing a COVID mask properly.

According to a police report, the altercation was caught on video Tuesday. Christina Reszetar, 51, sprayed the unnamed student with "Claire disinfectant aerosol spray" because, she allegedly told investigators, "the kids were not wearing their mask properly."

Reszetar is listed as a math teacher on Largo High School’s directory.

She faces a charge of child abuse without great bodily harm.

