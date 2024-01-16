Detectives in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help finding Emily Ann Riley, a Montgomery County Public Schools teacher who's been missing for nearly a week.

Ms. Riley, 50, is an astronomy teacher at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, according to her dad, David Riley.

She was last seen in a residential neighborhood in Takoma Park on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Photo via Montgomery County Police Department

Ms. Riley is described as 5 feet, 8 inches with shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes. She may be wearing her glasses.

Her father told FOX 5 she has gone missing a few times in the past. The last time was in February 2023.

Shiera Goff, the director of public information at the Montgomery County Police Department, said there is "nothing suspicious" about this case, but anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the non-emergency line at (301) 279-8000.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.