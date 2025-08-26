Taylor Swift's engagement ring: What we know

article

The 14-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce are officially engaged. Here's a closer look at her engagement ring.

Kelce popped the question to Swift in an outdoor setting, with the couple confirming the news on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Swift wrote on the social media platform.

The news comes weeks after Swift announced her upcoming album, "The Life of a Showgirl" on Kelce's podcast.

Taylor Swift's Old Mine Brilliant Cut engagement ring

Taylor's engagement ring is an old mine brilliant-cut set on a gold band. The ring was reportedly designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry and Travis Kelce, according to Page Six.