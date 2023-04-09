Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn break up after six years: reports

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have called it quits after six years of dating, according to reports.

According to ET, which was first to report the news, "it was not dramatic," and was an "amicable."

"The relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows," a source told ET.

Representatives for Swift and Alwyn did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The "Midnights" singer has been traveling the country for her "The Eras" tour since March 17. She opened the stadium tour in Glendale, Arizona.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have allegedly broken up. (Getty Images)

Taylor Swift is currently on tour. (John Sheaerer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

"The Eras Tour" opened on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The reported break-up news comes after a friend of the couple told People magazine the British actor would be at "The Eras" tour.

"Joe will travel with her when he can," a source told the outlet in March. "They are great together. Joe is super supportive of her career."

Swift and Alwyn have been notoriously private about their relationship.

Swift explained the boundaries she set regarding publicly talking about her relationships in a 2019 interview with The Guardian.

"I’ve learned that if I do [talk about it], people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion," she said at the time. "If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it – but it’s just that it goes out into the world. That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable."

Alwyn has also spoken about the privacy of their relationship and even addressed engagement rumors during an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

"If I had a pound for every time I think I’ve been told I’ve been engaged, then I’d have a lot of pound coins," he said at the time.

"I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say."

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are notoriously private about their relationship. (Getty Images)

Taylor Swift is rumored to have met Joe Alwyn in 2016 at the Met Gala. (Getty Images)

Swift and Alwyn reportedly first met at the MET Gala in May 2016 when she was dating DJ Calvin Harris, but kept things strictly platonic. Harris and Swift split shortly after in June 2016 following a year-long relationship.

Alwyn, who has starred in "The Favourite" and "Mary Queen of Scots," broke away from his acting world to help co-write two songs on Swift’s 2020 pandemic album, "Folklore."

Working under the pseudonym William Bowery, he helped pen "Exile" and "Betty," and contributed to multiple works on the follow-up album, "Evermore."

"It was completely off the cuff, an accident," Alwyn told Vulture about writing the first verse of "Exile."

"She said, ‘Can we try and sit down and get to the end together?’ And so we did. It was as basic as some people made sourdough."

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn attend the 2020 Golden Globes. (Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been rarely photographed together throughout their six-year relationship. (Getty Images)

Fox New's Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

