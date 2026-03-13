Masked man arrested after trying to enter Virginia high school
article
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - A masked man tried to enter James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia, before being stopped by school staff.
What we know:
Police say they've arrested Jordan Cromes, 32, of Spotsylvania after he tried to enter James Monroe High School and assaulted a school staff member.
Officials say Cromes, wearing a mask, took a city school bus to the high school. When he was stopped from entering the school by school staff, he assaulted a staff member, per police.
The entire incident took place outside of the school building, and Cromes was taken into custody by 7:49 a.m.
Dig deeper:
Cromes has been charged with:
- 18.2-119 Trespassing, 2 counts (Misdemeanor)18.2-415 Disorderly Conduct (Misdemeanor)18.2-57 Assault (Misdemeanor)18.2-422 Mask in Public (Felony)
He's being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.