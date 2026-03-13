Masked man arrested after trying to enter Virginia high school

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The Brief Police arrested 32-year-old Jordan Cromes after he tried to enter James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg while wearing a mask and riding a city school bus to the campus. School staff stopped him outside the building, where he allegedly assaulted a staff member before being taken into custody. Cromes faces multiple charges including trespassing, disorderly conduct, assault, and wearing a mask in public, and is being held without bond.



A masked man tried to enter James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia, before being stopped by school staff.

What we know:

Police say they've arrested Jordan Cromes, 32, of Spotsylvania after he tried to enter James Monroe High School and assaulted a school staff member.

Officials say Cromes, wearing a mask, took a city school bus to the high school. When he was stopped from entering the school by school staff, he assaulted a staff member, per police.

The entire incident took place outside of the school building, and Cromes was taken into custody by 7:49 a.m.

Dig deeper:

Cromes has been charged with:

18.2-119 Trespassing, 2 counts (Misdemeanor)18.2-415 Disorderly Conduct (Misdemeanor)18.2-57 Assault (Misdemeanor)18.2-422 Mask in Public (Felony)

He's being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.







