Taylor Swift corn maze opens in Maryland. Here's a bird’s-eye view.

A Taylor Swift-themed corn maze has officially opened in Maryland!

Dubbed "Get Lost In A… Taylor’s Version," the corn maze features a 300-foot-long guitar, friendship bracelets, and heart-shaped hands.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their phones to scan QR codes along the paths. Completing the maze typically takes 45 minutes to an hour, though a shorter route is available.

Details on prices and schedules are posted online. The maze will remain open until November 3.

Maryland Corn Maze is located on 389 Gambrills Road in Gambrills.