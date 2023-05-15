Taylor Swift concert ticket scam targets fan through Facebook resellers group

Authorities in Virginia say a fan was scammed out of hundreds of dollars after she paid for what she thought were Taylor Swift concert tickets in a Facebook resellers group.

The Stafford County Sheriff's Office says the scam victim paid $300 through a cash app, but the seller failed to provide the tickets.

The victim said that she was unable to reverse the transaction.

Here are Federal Trade Commission tips to avoid scams and ways to report them.

