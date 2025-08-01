Tax-free holiday in Virginia and West Virginia this weekend
FAIRFAX, Va. - Virginia and West Virginia's sales tax holiday begins Friday, lasting through Sunday.
The holiday begins Friday, Aug. 1, at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 3 at 11:59 p.m.
Virginia tax holiday
Shoppers in Virginia can buy school supplies priced at $20 or less, and clothing and shoes priced $100 or less without the state's 5.3% sales tax.
School supplies are classified as its that are "commonly used by a student in a course of study," including binders, chalk, book bags, calculators, tape, compasses, composition books, crayons, erasers, folders, glue, highlighters, index cards, lunch boxes, notebooks, paper, pencils, pens, rulers and scissors.
Also tax-exempt are hurricane and emergency preparedness products.
Learn more at www.tax.virginia.gov.
West Virginia tax holiday
In West Virginia, the following items are exempt from the state's 6% sales tax:
- Certain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less
- Certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less; and
- Certain school instruction material with a purchase price of $20 or less
- Certain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less
- Certain sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less.
Learn more at www.tax.wv.gov.
The Source: This story includes information from the tax divisions for Virginia and West Virginia.