Tax-free holiday in Virginia and West Virginia this weekend

The holiday begins Friday, Aug. 1, at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 3 at 11:59 p.m.

Virginia tax holiday

Shoppers in Virginia can buy school supplies priced at $20 or less, and clothing and shoes priced $100 or less without the state's 5.3% sales tax.

School supplies are classified as its that are "commonly used by a student in a course of study," including binders, chalk, book bags, calculators, tape, compasses, composition books, crayons, erasers, folders, glue, highlighters, index cards, lunch boxes, notebooks, paper, pencils, pens, rulers and scissors.

Also tax-exempt are hurricane and emergency preparedness products.

Learn more at www.tax.virginia.gov .

West Virginia tax holiday

In West Virginia, the following items are exempt from the state's 6% sales tax:

Certain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less

Certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less; and

Certain school instruction material with a purchase price of $20 or less

Certain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less

Certain sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less.

Learn more at www.tax.wv.gov.