Takoma Park red-light camera program begins Sept 23
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - The Takoma Park Police Department is set to launch a Red-Light Camera Enforcement Program aimed at improving traffic safety and reducing accidents caused by red-light violations.
The initiative, starting September 23, will initially issue warning notices to drivers who fail to stop at red lights, with full enforcement to follow after a 30-day grace period.
The first cameras will be activated at the following intersections on September 23:
- Eastbound Philadelphia Avenue at Piney Branch Road
- Northbound Piney Branch Road at Philadelphia Avenue
- Southbound Piney Branch Road at Philadelphia Avenue
Additional cameras will go live on September 30:
- Southbound New Hampshire Avenue at Glenside Drive
- Northbound New Hampshire Avenue at Erskine Street
The final set of cameras will begin issuing warnings on October 7:
- Northbound New Hampshire Avenue at Holton Lane
- Southbound New Hampshire Avenue at Ethan Allen Avenue
- Authorities say the program aims to deter dangerous driving behaviors, enhance compliance with traffic signals, and ultimately save lives.
- Full enforcement, including citations, will commence after the 30-day warning period for each intersection.
Fines and Key Information for Red-Light Violations:
- The fine for an automated red-light violation is $75.
- Fines may increase to $100 if court-imposed costs are added when contesting citations.
- No points will be added to a driver’s license, as these are civil violations.
- Vehicle insurance providers will not be notified of red-light camera citations.
- Citations can be paid online, in person, or by mail. Specific payment instructions will be included with the violation notice.