Takoma Park red-light camera program begins Sept 23

The Takoma Park Police Department is set to launch a Red-Light Camera Enforcement Program aimed at improving traffic safety and reducing accidents caused by red-light violations.

The initiative, starting September 23, will initially issue warning notices to drivers who fail to stop at red lights, with full enforcement to follow after a 30-day grace period.

The first cameras will be activated at the following intersections on September 23:

- Eastbound Philadelphia Avenue at Piney Branch Road

- Northbound Piney Branch Road at Philadelphia Avenue

- Southbound Piney Branch Road at Philadelphia Avenue

Additional cameras will go live on September 30:

- Southbound New Hampshire Avenue at Glenside Drive

- Northbound New Hampshire Avenue at Erskine Street

The final set of cameras will begin issuing warnings on October 7:

- Northbound New Hampshire Avenue at Holton Lane

- Southbound New Hampshire Avenue at Ethan Allen Avenue

- Authorities say the program aims to deter dangerous driving behaviors, enhance compliance with traffic signals, and ultimately save lives.

- Full enforcement, including citations, will commence after the 30-day warning period for each intersection.

Fines and Key Information for Red-Light Violations:

- The fine for an automated red-light violation is $75.

- Fines may increase to $100 if court-imposed costs are added when contesting citations.

- No points will be added to a driver’s license, as these are civil violations.

- Vehicle insurance providers will not be notified of red-light camera citations.

- Citations can be paid online, in person, or by mail. Specific payment instructions will be included with the violation notice.