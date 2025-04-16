Takoma Park Police Department to pay $1M settlement in sexual harassment case

The Brief Attorneys for a former Takoma Park Police Department dispatcher said their client settled claims she made against the city for $1 million. The dispatcher alleged she was sexually harassed and retaliated against. In a statement, city officials said they would not comment on litigation or personnel matters.





Attorneys for Kakila Cooper said she settled her claims against Takoma Park for $1 million.

The backstory:

Cooper worked as a dispatcher at the Takoma Park Police Department in 2022 and 2023. In court documents, she alleged that a sergeant began to sexually harass her during the overnight shift, when few other employees were around.

Among other things, Cooper said the sergeant described his sex life to her, repeatedly asked her to accompany him to a sex club, made comments about her body and "begged her to have sex with him, all while hovering over her for hours in the tight confines of the dispatch office."

Cooper claimed that she complained, only to be retaliated against by other officers and the department overall.

What they're saying:

"No one should have to face this kind of egregious sexual harassment in the workplace," said Subha Bollini, one of Cooper’s attorneys. "[Cooper] is somebody who stood up for her rights, not only because she knew that her employer broke the law but also because she didn’t want other women in the police department or anyone who came after her to have to suffer similar types of harassment and retaliation."

The other side:

Asked for comment, city officials sent FOX 5 a statement attributed to Takoma Park City Manager Robert DiSpirito:

"The City of Takoma Park is obviously aware of Ms. Cooper’s claims. The matter was defended by the City’s insurer and resolved in an out-of-court settlement. The City is not going to comment on litigation or personnel matters."

What's next:

Cooper no longer works for Takoma Park. Bollini said she now works for as a dispatcher for a different local police department.