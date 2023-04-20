Takoma Park mom charged with child neglect after UPS delivery driver finds toddlers home alone: cops

A Takoma Park mother is facing multiple charges of child neglect after they say a UPS driver making a delivery found toddlers alone in her apartment amid unsanitary conditions.

Back on March 21, police say they were contacted by the driver who said while making a delivery to an apartment in the 1100 block of Linden Avenue, the door was opened by a toddler.

The driver told them a second toddler was also found inside and that both were visibly upset. The driver reported unsanitary conditions inside and said no adults were present.

Police responded and were caring for the children who they beleive were left alone in the apartment for several hours. Whiel they were there, the mother, 32-year-old Josiane Kameni Sahok, arrived carrying a 5-year-old child.

Officers say they provided Sahok with assistance and food resource information before contacting Child Protective Services.

On April 12, officers responded to the same apartment after receiving a call from a construction worker that a small child had fallen from a third-floor window.

The child was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. After determining the apartment was still unsanitary, Child Protective Services were again contacted, and a warrant for Sahok’s arrest was filed.

She was arrested and Child Protective Services took custody of the three children.

The investigation is still continuing at this time.