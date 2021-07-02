Takoma Park family trapped without power after severe storm

Residents are still recovering after severe storms pummeled the D.C. region on Thursday.

For one Takoma Park family, the situation is still precarious after they were trapped in their home by a fallen tree that brought power lines down with it.

The family was told to remain in their home on Sherman Avenue because of the downed wires – even as late as the next day.

Around 6 p.m., police told FOX 5 that power could be restored to the neighborhood within the evening.

