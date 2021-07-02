2 tornadoes touched down in DC, Arlington: National Weather Service

The National Weather Service confirmed on Friday that the D.C. metropolitan area’s severe storms on Thursday produced two tornadoes.

READ MORE: Severe weather leaves trail of damage around National Mall ahead of Fourth of July celebrations

According the National Weather Service, an EF1 tornado was confirmed in Arlington’s Cherrydale neighborhood, and a much weaker EF0 was confirmed in Northwest D.C.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Severe storms battered the D.C. region on Thursday – lashing the city and the suburbs with rain, high winds, lightning and thunder.