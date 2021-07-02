Expand / Collapse search

2 tornadoes touched down in DC, Arlington: National Weather Service

Washington, D.C.
The National Weather Service has confirmed that severe weather that swept through the DC area on Thursday produced an EF1 tornado in Arlington and an EF0 tornado in the District.

WASHINGTON - The National Weather Service confirmed on Friday that the D.C. metropolitan area’s severe storms on Thursday produced two tornadoes.

According the National Weather Service, an EF1 tornado was confirmed in Arlington’s Cherrydale neighborhood, and a much weaker EF0 was confirmed in Northwest D.C.

Severe storms battered the D.C. region on Thursday – lashing the city and the suburbs with rain, high winds, lightning and thunder.