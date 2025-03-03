The Brief First lady Melania Trump is hosting a roundtable Monday to bring attention to the "Take It Down Act." Sen. Ted Cruz introduced this bill, which makes it unlawful to publish "non-consensual intimate imagery and deepfake pornography. Several celebrities have reportedly been victims of deepfake pornographic imagery circulated online and social media.



A bill designed to protect people from being victims of the non-consensual sharing of sexually explicit images and deepfake pornography will be the focus of a roundtable hosted by First Lady Melania Trump.

What is the Take It Down Act?

What we know:

The Take it Down Act is legislation introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas that makes it unlawful to knowingly publish "non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII), including "digital forgeries" created with AI software (or deepfake pornography), and require social media and similar websites to have in place procedures to remove such content upon notification from a victim," according to a 2024 release from Cruz’s office .

Other legislators that support the bill include Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania also supports the bill.

What we don't know:

It’s unknown when the legislation will be passed in the House, but it passed the Senate with bipartisan support during the last session of Congress and again in February.

Take It Down Act roundtable

Local perspective:

First Lady Melania Trump will host a roundtable discussion Monday on Capitol Hill, according to the office of the first lady, to bring awareness to the Take It Down Act. CNN noted that Trump introduced her "Be Best" platform, which included a focus on online safety during President Donald Trump’s first term in office.

AI-generated explicit images deepfakes on the rise

Big picture view:

Most states have laws protecting individuals from revenge porn, but only 20 states have explicit laws covering deepfake non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII), per a release from Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida .

Researchers tell the Associated Press that the number of explicit deepfakes have increased in the last several years, as the technology used to create these explicit images is more accessible and easier to use.

Dig deeper:

Over the past few years, several celebrities were reportedly victims of deepfake pornographic images that circulated online and social media.

Last year, fake sexually explicit and abusive fraudulent images of singer Taylor Swift were disseminated on the social media platform X, with some shared on Meta-owned Facebook and other social media platforms, according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, more fake and sexualized images of actors Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, Ariana Grande, Scarlett Johansson, and former tennis star Maria Sharapova were shared on multiple Facebook accounts, which amassed tons of likes and shares on the platform, CBS reported.