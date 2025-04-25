Swingers in Dupont Circle reopens with Carnival theme

Swingers in Dupont Circle reopened their doors with a new Carnival theme.

The indoor mini-golf center is keeping its previous course layout while transporting guests to "a Belle Époque-inspired funfair." Step right up and take your swing at the grand prize.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Swingers Dupont Circle DC

What's a carnival without the classic arcade games like jet pong, skee ball, and water gun games? The single and multi-player options allow for group fun and friendly competition.

But don't forget to visit the prize center before heading out for the evening and see if you racked up enough points for a prize. Something FOX 5's Sylvia Mphofe can not say she managed to do.

Enjoy a number of carnival-themed cocktails and food items all while enjoying their many golf courses.

Grab a friend and get ready for a night of nostalgia at Swingers. Click here for more details.