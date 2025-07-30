Swim Instructor charged with sexually assaulting two children in Upper Marlboro

The Brief Tyler Wang’Ombe-Gichuru, 25, of Silver Spring, is charged with sexually assaulting two children under 10 during a private swim lesson in Upper Marlboro. Detectives say the victims’ family hired the suspect independently; he is not employed by the community center where the assaults occurred. Police are seeking additional information from anyone who may have had contact with the suspect; he remains in custody without bond.



The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit has charged a 25-year-old Silver Spring man with sexually assaulting two children during a private swim lesson at a community center in Upper Marlboro.

What we know:

Investigators say the assaults occurred on July 22, 2025, when the victims, both under 10 years old, were taking a swim lesson with Tyler Wang’Ombe-Gichuru. The children’s relative reported the incident to police later that day.

Detectives say the family had hired Wang’Ombe-Gichuru to provide private lessons and that he is not an employee of the community center where the assaults occurred.

Wang’Ombe-Gichuru is charged with multiple offenses, including two counts of second-degree rape of a child under 13, assault, and other sexual offenses. He is being held without bond at the Department of Corrections.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Wang’Ombe-Gichuru met the family at a trampoline park in Laurel, where he works. Police are asking anyone who has information about the suspect or believes they may have been victimized by him in Prince George’s County to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit.