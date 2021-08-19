Capitol Hill evacuated as active bomb threat investigation underway

Capitol police say they're conducting an active bomb threat investigation and evacuating nearby buildings on Capitol Hill after a suspicious vehicle was identified near the Library of Congress.

The Associated Press says a possible explosive may have been located in the "suspicious vehicle," which they described as a pickup truck.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also responding to the scene, the Washington Field Office says.

Law enforcement officials told the Associated Press that investigators on the scene were working to determine whether the device was an operable explosive and whether the man in the truck was holding a detonator.

The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The following streets in the area have been closed:

- Independence Ave between 3rd St. SW to 2nd St SE

- Constitution Ave between 3rd St. NW and 2nd St. NE

- East Capitol NE between 1st St NE and 2nd St SE

In addition, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority says the Capitol South station has been shut down due to the investigation. They're advising riders to use other travel options.

Capitol police are asking people to avoid the area.

Capitol Hill has been the scene of a number of violent incidents over the the past year - most notably the Jan. 6 riot.

During the Capitol riot, a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, halting the joint session of Congress' vote certification process, which ultimately cemented President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

The day before the riot, a suspect planted pipe bombs at both the Republican National Committee’s and Democratic National Committee’s headquarters in D.C.. The FBI is still searching for the suspect.

Then, in April, one Capitol police officer was killed and another was injured when a car rammed into a protective barrier.

This is a breaking news alert – FOX 5 will have additional details as they become available.

