Pentagon Metro station reopens following deadly stabbing of officer

Metro says the Pentagon station has re-opened Thursday morning following an attack earlier this week that left a law enforcement officer and a suspect both dead. The Blue and Yellow lines have resumed normal service, Metro officials say.

The ambush-style killing of Pentagon police officer George Gonzalez happened Tuesday. Authorities say the burst of violence began around 10:40 a.m. when 27-year-old Austin William Lanz exited a bus at the Pentagon Transit Center and stabbed Gonzalez without provocation.

The two struggled and Lanz shot himself with Gonzalez's weapon, officials say. Lanz died at the scene and Gonzalez died later at a nearby hospital.

The attack temporarily placed the U.S. military headquarters.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency described Gonzalez on Wednesday as a "die-hard" New York Yankees fan and an Army veteran who served in Iraq and joined the police force in 2018. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said flags at the Pentagon would be flown at half-staff while the White House saluted Gonzalez as having "lost his life protecting those who protect the nation."

Lanz had been arrested last April for a break-in at a neighbor's home and drew police attention months earlier for a harassment campaign involving sexually explicit photos and messages, according to interviews and records obtained by The Associated Press.