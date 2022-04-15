Suspicious package at Ford House Office Building
WASHINGTON - U.S. Capitol Police investigated a suspicious package at the Ford House Office Building on Friday afternoon.
Police cleared the incident with the suspicious package, and the area has reopened and any associated door or road closures will clear momentarily.
Police previously closed the following roads due to the investigation: Third Street between C Street and E Streets SW Updates will be provided when available.
