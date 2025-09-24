Suspects wanted for killing man, kidnapping 2 others: police

The Brief Montgomery County Police are searching for suspects believed to be connected to a murder and kidnapping. A man was found dead in a North Bethesda apartment and police say two loved ones of the victim were also kidnapped.



The search is on for more suspects after a man was found dead in a North Bethesda apartment and police say two loved ones of the victim were also kidnapped.

Montgomery County Police are searching for two men who they say are also connected to this homicide investigation.

What they're saying:

Neighbors of the man who was killed at The Arrive Apartments, 29-year-old Akwalabeng Fontava, are in shock.

Montgomery County police say they found Akwalabeng Fontava with a gunshot wound inside his third floor apartment on Montrose Road early Sunday morning.

One neighbor told FOX 5 that they often heard arguing in Fontava's apartment, with alleged threats of violence, but they don’t know if it’s related to his death.

Official documents:

According to court documents, there were two suspects with guns inside Fontava’s apartment along with Fontava’s relative and his girlfriend.

The two suspects allegedly kidnapped Fontava’s relative and Fontava's girlfriend after the shooting, and then picked up a third suspect nearby.

Fontava’s relative who was kidnapped was dropped off in Silver Spring.

Police were able to track the get-away car to Westfield Montgomery Mall.

That's where detectives arrested suspect, 37-year-old Sheldon Boykins, and rescued the woman who was allegedly kidnapped.