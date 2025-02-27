Suspects use stun gun, assault victim in an armed robbery in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Multiple suspects used a stun gun and physically assaulted a victim before stealing their wallet in Southeast, D.C.
The Metropolitan Police Department has released surveillance images of the suspects involved in an armed robbery.
According to police, multiple suspects approached the victim in the 500 block of 14th Street, Southeast on Saturday, November 16, 2024, around 8:28 p.m. Police say the suspects then proceeded to physically assault and stun the victim with a stun gun. The suspects then took the victim’s wallet and fled the scene.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.
The Source: Information from the Metropolitan Police Department was used to write this report.