Suspects steal merchandise from a delivery truck in DC

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to search for the suspects who stole merchandise from a delivery truck in Northwest.

According to police, the suspects parked their vehicle near a delivery truck that was preparing to deliver merchandise to a business in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue,

Northwest on Friday, August 2 at approximately 11:38 a.m.

The suspects took cases of merchandise from the delivery truck and loaded them into their vehicle. The suspects fled in the vehicle.

Officials say the suspects’ vehicle is a black Nissan Altima. It was last seen with Maryland tags of 3ET9116.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.