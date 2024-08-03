Expand / Collapse search

Suspects steal merchandise from a delivery truck in DC

Published  August 3, 2024 1:08pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department continues to search for the suspects who stole merchandise from a delivery truck in Northwest. 

According to police, the suspects parked their vehicle near a delivery truck that was preparing to deliver merchandise to a business in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue, 
Northwest on Friday, August 2 at approximately 11:38 a.m.

The suspects took cases of merchandise from the delivery truck and loaded them into their vehicle. The suspects fled in the vehicle. 

Officials say the suspects’ vehicle is a black Nissan Altima. It was last seen with Maryland tags of 3ET9116. 

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 