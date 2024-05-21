Suspects in shooting that left DC police officer injured identified

Prince George’s County police have identified the two suspects arrested after a D.C. police officer was injured in an afternoon shooting Monday.

Police say 21-year-old Rasheed Thorne and 21-year-old William Walker IV are facing firearms charges after the pair were arrested in Landover.

The suspects were captured after crashing their car in the area of Kent Town Place and Route 202 around 12:40 p.m. The pair were being pursued by police after they allegedly fired shots at an off-duty MPD officer who was on his way to work at the 4D police station around 12:15 p.m.

MPD Police Chief Pamela Smith said during a press conference Monday that the officer was driving in the area of 7th Street and Oneida Place, NW, and noticed a car in front of him driving erratically.

That car then came to an abrupt stop and a suspect got out and fired at the officer's car.

The injured officer then drove over to the 4D station for help and was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Chief Smith says the officer was in plain clothes and was in his personal vehicle.

The suspects were tracked by helicopter to Landover where they crashed, leaving the suspect vehicle on its side. Officers arrested them immediately and a gun was recovered nearby.

MPD tells FOX 5 that the officer is a captain and an 18-year veteran of the force. He was released from the hospital Monday evening.

It's not yet known if the officer returned fire. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information can call 301-516-2512.