2 detained in Prince George's County after DC officer injured in shooting near police station in Northwest

Two people have been detained after a D.C. police officer was injured when a suspect fired shots at him near the 4D station in Northwest, as the officer was on his way to work Monday afternoon.

Police say the officer was shot around 12:15 p.m. just blocks away from the 4D station, which is located at 6001 Georgia Avenue, NW.

According to MPD Police Chief Pamela Smith, the officer was driving in the area of 7th Street and Oneida Place, NW, and noticed a car in front of him driving erratically. That car then came to an abrupt stop, a suspect got out and fired at the officer's car.

The injured officer then drove over to the 4D station for help and was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Chief Smith says the officer was in plain clothes and was in his personal vehicle.

"It could have been anybody, right? It didn't necessarily have to be a Metropolitan Police Department officer," Smith said. "And as you know, when these types of things happen, you must know that we will not tolerate this kind of violence in our city. We will use every resource as we have been with any incident to ensure that no one, no one gets away with this type of crime."

The officer was able to provide the license plate number of the suspect vehicle and D.C.’s Real Time Crime Center pushed out notification about the vehicle.

Chief Smith says MPD’s helicopter tracked the car to the Landover area where the suspects crashed following a pursuit. Police are currently processing the scene on Dodge Park Road where the two persons of interest were detained after the crash.

The ATF says they are also responding to the scene in D.C. to assist MPD officers.

MPD tells FOX 5 that the officer shot is a captain and an 18-year veteran of the force. It's not yet known if the officer returned fire.

