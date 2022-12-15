Suspects impersonating FBI agents break into Southeast, DC residence

Police are investigating an early morning burglary Tuesday at a Southeast, D.C. residence involving four suspects who impersonated FBI agents.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the burglary around 6:11 a.m. in the 1700 block of Bay Street.

Police believe that four armed suspects, who had flashlights and tactical gear, used a crow bar to force their way into the front door of the residence.

Once inside, the suspects told the occupants of the residence that they were part of the FBI, and began stealing several items from the house.

The items included two iPhones, $3300 in cash, a Rolex watch, 2 safes, and a silver Audi Q3 SUV.

Two of the victims inside the residence were able to escape and alerted law enforcement to the incident. Police did not confirm how many occupants were in the residence at the time.

Police say the suspects then fled the scene in the stolen Audi, but they were not able to identify the car's tags.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a text tip to 50411.