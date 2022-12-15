DNA links man to second sexual assault offense

Police have connected a 42-year-old man who is already being held on child sexual exploitation charges in Tennessee to another sexual assault.

42-year-old Louis C. Allen is facing additional charges after a DNA match linked him to a sexual assault that occurred on Feb. 2 in Fairfax County. Police say the victim was grabbed from behind by a man and sexually assaulted before fighting off the suspect, who left property behind as he fled. Officials then used that item for DNA testing, revealing Allen's DNA.

Allen is currently being held in Tennessee for sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated photography of a minor at Lake Accotink Park in May.

Detectives obtained warrants for abduction with the intent to defile and object sexual penetration. Allen will be extradited to Fairfax County for the Lake Accotink sexual assault. The hearing is expected to be in February.