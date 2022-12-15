Burglary suspects use jaws of life tool to break into Maryland CVS store: police

Two burglary suspects used first responder rescue tools to gain access to a store in Bowie, Maryland, according to police.

The Bowie Police Department says officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress at a CVS store located at 1910 Crain Highway around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday.

Once there, officers confirmed that no one was inside the store, and they began reviewing security footage of the incident.

Police say the footage showed 2 suspects dressed in black use a Halligan pry tool, which is used as a pry bar by firefighters, and a jaws of life rescue tool to gain entry into the store.

Investigators say the entered the store through the front door, and then left three minutes later.

Store employees confirm that nothing was stolen from the store during the incident.

Police have not released further details about either suspect involved.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call Bowie Police at 240-544-5700.