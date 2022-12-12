Suspected Shell gas station shooter in court; decomposing body of pregnant woman not yet ID'd

The Shell gas station and convenience store on New Hampshire Avenue remains closed Monday as Montgomery County Police continue their investigation into the shocking murder of an employee and a gruesome discovery made as they tracked down the suspect.

Police say 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu was working Thursday night when he was shot and killed by a gunman after the two exchanged words as the man as checking out. Investigators identified the shooter as 31-year-old Torrey Moore who they say shot Wondimu multiple times then fled the scene.

Officers obtained a warrant for Moore’s apartment, which is in the same Silver Spring area as the gas station. When they entered the residence, they discovered a badly decomposing body of a pregnant woman.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports that Moore told police he was in a relationship with the woman who was eight-months pregnant at the time of her death. Moore told investigators that the two were involved in a fight when she died.

"We’re a little bit amazed that we did not receive any calls, none that we have seen thus far, that would’ve given us any indication that something was occurring within that apartment," said Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones.

Detectives have not yet identified the woman whose body was found. Moore faces a first-degree murder charges in Wondimu’s murder and is expected in court at 1 p.m. Monday for a bond hearing.