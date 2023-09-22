Suspected DC serial package thief arrested; parcels recovered

Authorities arrested a man they say stole multiple packages from along the H Street corridor in northeast D.C.

Officers on patrol were called to the 600 block of G Street on September 16 where residents reported multiple packages had been stolen that afternoon.

Police say they quickly tracked down a man they considered a suspect and recovered all the stolen parcels.

The suspect, 41-year-old Daniel Lazarus Greene was arrested and charged with theft. Police say to always bring packages in as soon as they arrive. If you are out, ask a family member or trusted neighbor to hold on to your delivery until you get back.