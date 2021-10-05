Suspect who allegedly attacked cop, prompted shelter-in-place at Towson identified

article

Baltimore County police have identified a man who allegedly attacked an officer after a road rage incident and a crash, then ran away, prompting Towson University to issue a shelter-in-place order.

READ MORE: Towson University campus ‘clear’ after suspect who allegedly attacked cop was arrested

Police arrested 19-year-old Zaron Savyon Elzey on charges including carjacking, robbery, theft, and assault.

According to police, Elzey was behind the wheel of a BMW driving erratically on Stevenson Lane when a person nearby called 911, prompting a road-rage incident.

Shortly after that, Elzey reportedly was involved in a hit-and-run on Osler Drive between Cross Campus and Emerson Drive.

READ MORE: READ MORE: Baltimore woman shot 48-year-old mother to death, police say

When an officer responding to the scene stopped him, Elzey allegedly assaulted them. Police did not provide details on the nature of the assault – or if a weapon was involved.

After Elzey attacked the officer, police say he ran away, prompting Towson University to implement shelter-in-place.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

They caught up with him when a carjacking was reported in the city of Baltimore.

Elzey is currently held without bond, pending a bail review.

Advertisement



