Towson University campus ‘clear’ after suspect who allegedly attacked cop was arrested

Officials Towson University’s has been "cleared" after a suspect who allegedly attacked a Baltimore County police officer during a traffic stop was caught.

Students and staff were asked to shelter in place shortly after the attack on Towsonton Boulevard around 5:50 p.m. The order was lifted around 7 p.m.

Officials were concerned that the suspect may have been armed.

The suspect has not been identified since his capture, nor have police indicated what charges he might face.

According to officials, Baltimore County police are investigating the incident.

