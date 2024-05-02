Suspect who used fire extinguisher in multiple DC robberies arrested, police say

D.C. police say a man accused of robbing several convenience stores by spraying employees with a fire extinguisher before making off with the stolen items has been arrested in Maryland.

Police say the suspect, 42-year-old Raham Barnes, is being held in a Prince George’s County jail for unrelated crimes.

Detectives in D.C. obtained an arrest warrant for Barnes on Wednesday, May 1, after tying him to the series of robberies in Northwest and Northeast.

Barnes will go through the extradition process and be returned to D.C. where he will face charges for the following four robberies:

On Monday, April 15, 2024, at approximately 6:30 a.m., the suspect entered a convenience store in the 300 block of Hawaii Avenue, Northeast and grabbed some items before walking to the counter. He then grabbed a fire extinguisher and sprayed the clerk before stealing the cash register and other items.

On Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at approximately 12:46 a.m., the suspect entered a convenience store in the 5200 block of 3rd Street, Northeast, and began spraying a fire extinguisher at the victims. The suspect took the cash register drawer and fled the scene.

On Thursday, April 18, 2024, at approximately 9:15 a.m., the suspect entered a convenience store in the 1700 block of Columbia Road, Northwest and sprayed the contents of a fire extinguisher at an employee before stealing money from the cash register and fleeing.

On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at approximately 12:03 p.m., the suspect entered a convenience store in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest, and sprayed the contents of a fire extinguisher at employees before taking a cash register and fleeing.

Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with additional information should contact police.