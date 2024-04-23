New surveillance photos show suspect accused of using fire extinguisher in DC robberies

The Metropolitan Police Department has released new surveillance images of a suspect believed to be responsible for a series of convenience store robberies using a fire extinguisher.

The most recent incident occurred at a 7-Eleven in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW on Tuesday around noon.

According to the detectives, the suspect entered the store, sprayed employees with a fire extinguisher, stole the cash register, and left.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Authorities state that the same individual previously robbed a convenience store in the 1700 block of Columbia Road Northwest last Thursday morning, using a fire extinguisher to assault employees and steal the cash register.

Surveillance footage from a robbery the previous Wednesday morning at a convenience store in the 5200 block of 3rd Street Northeast shows the suspect without a mask, as well.

Residents are urged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department if they recognize the suspect. Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Check out the surveillance video below: