New surveillance photos show suspect accused of using fire extinguisher in DC robberies

Published  April 23, 2024 10:17pm EDT
Washington, D.C.
The Metropolitan Police Department has released new surveillance images of a suspect believed to be responsible for a series of convenience store robberies using a fire extinguisher. FOX 5's Shomari Stone reports.

WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department has released new surveillance images of a suspect believed to be responsible for a series of convenience store robberies using a fire extinguisher. 

The most recent incident occurred at a 7-Eleven in the 3000 block of 14th Street NW on Tuesday around noon. 

According to the detectives, the suspect entered the store, sprayed employees with a fire extinguisher, stole the cash register, and left.

Authorities state that the same individual previously robbed a convenience store in the 1700 block of Columbia Road Northwest last Thursday morning, using a fire extinguisher to assault employees and steal the cash register. 

Surveillance footage from a robbery the previous Wednesday morning at a convenience store in the 5200 block of 3rd Street Northeast shows the suspect without a mask, as well. 

Residents are urged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department if they recognize the suspect. Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

