Suspect wanted in deadly double shooting at vigil for Wise HS football players killed in crash

Prince George’s County Police are investigating a homicide that happened after a vigil in Upper Marlboro Friday night.

A man was shot and killed, and FOX 5 learned that a woman was also shot but she is expected to survive.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Wise High School just after 10 p.m. Friday. The vigil was for Vikings NFL rookie Khyree Jackson, AJ Lytton Jr. and Isaiah Hazel — all Wise High School Alumni who died in a car crash early last Saturday morning.

Families and friends of Jackson, Lytton and Hazel were gathered at Wise High School Friday evening when shots then rang out in the parking lot in front of the school, injuring two.

Prince George’s County police have identified the man who died in the shooting as Shahid Omar Junior. He was 24 years old.

Police tell FOX 5 they were there at the vigil as a peaceful presence for the vigil for Jackson, Lytton and Hazel.

The initial investigation revealed that after the vigil wrapped up, attendees filed out and some people stayed in the parking lot, leaving slowly.

Prince George’s County Police Captain Sonny Batth said officers had just made the decision to leave the vigil and were heading out when THEY heard the gunshots.

"They were hardly 30 seconds away from here when they heard the gunshots, they turned around and they were right back on scene," Batth said. "They were the ones that initiated the initial call to our dispatch, so that’s when everybody started responding. No citizen called 911. It was the officer who initiated the call."

We do know that Prince George’s County Police did recover a gun.

They’re continuing the investigation and offering up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.