Two shot at Wise High School after memorial for Khyree Jackson, fatal car crash victims: police

Two people were shot at Wise High School after a candlelight vigil for Khyree Jackson and two other victims in a fatal car crash that happened last weekend.

Families and friends of Vikings NFL rookie Khyree Jackson, AJ Lytton Jr. and Isaiah Hazel were gathered at Wise High School Friday evening in remembrance of the three teammates who were killed in a car crash Saturday morning.

Shots then rang out in the parking lot in front of the school, injuring two, FOX 5 has learned.

FOX 5's Shomari Stone reports that one victim was hit in the leg, and another hit in the chest.

An adult male has been taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police. The second victim, an adult female, has been taken to the hospital in stable condition.

At least one gun has been recovered, police say. Prince George's County Police Department are on the scene.

