Khyree Jackson car accident: Three victims honored at Wise HS memorial

The lives of three young men from Prince George’s County were remembered Friday night.

Khyree Jackson, AJ Lytton Jr., and Isaiah Hazel died in a car crash last weekend.

Friday night, a pastor, coaches, politicians and family members remembered and honored the lives of these three young men. They packed Wise’s basketball gym behind me to pay tribute to them.

Three grieving families, wearing shirts such as "Rest in Peace DMV Legends," honored the lives of Khyree Jackson, AJ Lytton Jr., and Isaiah Hazel.

"Tonight is the night that I'm grieving and remembering some good times. I send my condolences," one attendee said.

Their mounted jerseys and a touching memorial poster, showing them in their uniforms, honored the best friends and former teammates on Dr. Henry A. Wise High School’s championship football team in 2016.

"Together, they praised each other, supported each other, pushed each other. Whether they were together or apart, they made each other better consistently," said their high school head coach Steve Rapp.

Khyree Jackson, a defensive back, had just signed a multi-million dollar contract with the Minnesota Vikings. Maryland head football coach Mike Locksley remembers his former player, Isaiah Hazel.

"I can tell you all three of those young men exemplified what Wise High School is all about," said Locksley.

The three men, in their early twenties, were killed in a violent car crash around 3:15 this past Saturday morning. Maryland State Police say they were in a Dodge Charger heading north on Route 4 near Presidential Parkway when Cori Clingman, who was speeding, hit them while trying to change lanes. State police say alcohol may have been a factor. Clingman has not been charged.

"As State's Attorney, it's my job to seek justice. I trust in this matter with your patience and your belief in us and the opportunity to seek the truth," said Aisha Braveboy, Prince George's County State's Attorney.

Police responded to a shooting at Wise High School following the memorial, in which and adult male and an adult female were injured. Prince George's County Police are on the scene.