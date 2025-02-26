Suspect wanted after groping at least 4 women in Falls Church, police say

The Brief Police in Falls Church are searching for a suspect wanted in a series of sexual assaults. The man is accused of groping at least four women who were walking outside in the same area. Investigators are canvassing the area and ask anyone with information to contact them.



Police in Falls Church are searching for a man accused of several sexual offenses. Investigators say he’s been groping women on sidewalks and in parking lots in the same area.

Series of Assaults

Tuesday night, officers were dispatched to four separate but similar reports of assault — all in less than an hour that occurred within miles of each other.

Times & Locations:

Police say between approximately 8:55 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., four women reported that they were walking outside when a man came up behind them and groped either their buttocks or genitals before fleeing.

The incidents were reported in the 300 block of Grove Ave., the 100 block of E Broad St., the 400 block of W Broad St. and the 900 block of W Broad St.

Young Male Suspect

What we know:

Surveillance captured the suspect from behind, showing him wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, carrying a light-colored sling bag. He’s described as a young adult male with a slim build, between 5’0" and 5’5".

Police believe there may be additional incidents that have not been reported and say they will have an increased presence in the areas of the reported assaults.

Detectives are currently canvassing the area for further evidence and are asking for any additional witnesses, possible witnesses or nearby property owners with surveillance or doorbell cameras to contact Detective B. Miranda at 703-248-5319 or bmiranda@fallschurchva.gov .

Reminders for Residents

Safety Tips:

The City of Falls Church Police Department reminds community members of the following safety tips when traveling on foot:

Be aware of your surroundings and the people around you at all times.

Stay alert and undistracted.

Walk in well-lit, high-traffic areas.

When possible, walk with another person or group of people.

If you see something suspicious, call 911 in an emergency or 703-241-5050 (TTY 711) in a non-emergency.