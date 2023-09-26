Suspect violently beat St. Mary's County Sheriff's deputy during arrest, leaving him with concussion

A suspect violently assaulted a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s deputy while attempting to avoid arrest.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were in Leonardtown investigating a possible threat on Monday. They were interviewing 28-year-old Demetri Kavon Gross and discovered that he had an open warrant from Maryland State Police for driving while suspended.

Two deputies attempted to place Gross under arrest but he began to resist arrest and a physical altercation ensued.

During the struggle, the deputies fell into a chain link fence, causing damage. Gross then attacked one deputy, punching him in the head multiple times.

Gross was eventually subdued and was taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. He has been charged with felony assault, second-degree law enforcement officer assault, second-degree resist/interfere with arrest failure to obey a lawful order malicious destruction of property.

The deputy who suffered blows to the head was treated for abrasions and a concussion and was later released from MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.