Suspect turns himself in following sexual assault and shooting of woman in Virginia: police

A man has been charged for his involvement in the shooting of a woman in West Springfield, Virginia.

The suspect has been identified as Balaj Rafiq. Rafiq turned himself in for his involvement in the October 21 shooting in Franconia.

Officers responded to the 5700 block of South Van Dorn Street in Franconia for the report of a person shot on October 21. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult woman suffering from gunshot wounds to her upper body. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Rafiq has been charged with robbery, abduction, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, sodomy, and two counts of object sexual penetration. He is being held on no bond.