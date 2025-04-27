Suspect steals U.S. Homeland Secretary's purse on Easter Sunday at DC restaurant: officials

The Brief A suspect has been arrested for multiple purse robberies, one including the theft of U.S. Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem's purse on Easter Sunday. The suspect has been identified as 49-year-old Mario Bustamante Leiva. Leiva, originally from Chile, is said to be in this country illegally.



A man has been arrested for his involvement in multiple robberies in D.C., one including the theft of U.S. Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem's purse on Easter Sunday.

What we know:

The suspect has been identified as 49-year-old Mario Bustamante Leiva.

According to sources in the Metropolitan Police Department, Leiva is being charged with two purse snatchings, including Noem's purse at Capital Burger that was loaded with cash.

Leiva, originally from Chile, is said to be in this country illegally.

MPD, in conjunction with the United States Secret Service, shared the arrest of Leiva. Officials say the suspect approached the victims as they ate in a restaurant, stole their purses from the back of their seats, and fled the scene. Police say the first incident occurred on Saturday, April 12, around 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of F Street, Northwest. The second incident occurred on Thursday, April 17, around 9:20 p.m. in the 900 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

Video evidence was obtained by detectives leading to the arrest of the suspect.

He was charged with two counts of robbery. Leiva faces additional charges for an offense being investigated by the United States Secret Service.

This is a developing story that will be updated.