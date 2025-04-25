Expand / Collapse search

Suspect stabs, kills man in Southeast DC: police

By
Published  April 25, 2025 3:30pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s help to identify a person of interest in a fatal stabbing in Southeast.
    • Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect.
    • This remains an ongoing investigation.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A photo of a suspect involved in a deadly stabbing in Southeast, D.C. has been released. 

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s help to identify a person of interest in a fatal stabbing in the 1600 block of V Street. 

The backstory:

D.C. police responded to reports of an unconscious person who was stabbed on Thursday, April 10, around 11:26 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located an adult man, unconscious and not responsive, suffering from puncture wounds. 

DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. After all lifesaving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead. 

The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Michael Alanzo Jackson, of no fixed address. 

This remains an ongoing investigation. 

The Source: Information from the Metropolitan police Department was used to write this report. 

Crime and Public SafetyWashington, D.C.News