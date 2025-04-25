Suspect stabs, kills man in Southeast DC: police

The Brief The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s help to identify a person of interest in a fatal stabbing in Southeast. Police have released surveillance photos of the suspect. This remains an ongoing investigation.



A photo of a suspect involved in a deadly stabbing in Southeast, D.C. has been released.

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s help to identify a person of interest in a fatal stabbing in the 1600 block of V Street.

The backstory:

D.C. police responded to reports of an unconscious person who was stabbed on Thursday, April 10, around 11:26 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located an adult man, unconscious and not responsive, suffering from puncture wounds.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. After all lifesaving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Michael Alanzo Jackson, of no fixed address.

This remains an ongoing investigation.