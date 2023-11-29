Suspect robbed at gunpoint, shortly after leaving ATM in Anne Arundel County: police

Police continue to investigate an armed robbery of a man in Glen Burnie, shortly after he retrieved cash from an ATM.

Police say they arrived in the area of 7300 block of Ritchie Highway on Tuesday, Nov. 28 around 12:20 p.m. for the report of an armed robbery. According to police, the victim parked in the lot and walked to the PNC ATM to retrieve cash before walking towards Bubba's 33. As he approached the restaurant, a silver Mazda hatchback pulled up next to him.

From the vehicle, two of the three occupants exited and approached him. Police say one of the suspects was in possession of a handgun and threatened to shoot him if he did not empty his wallet. The victim complied and handed the cash to the suspects. The suspects returned to the vehicle and fled north on Ritchie Highway.

The suspects are described as three Black males, between the ages of 18–21 years old, 5’10-6"00, with thin builds. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.