Suspect released from jail tracks down same victim, discharges firearm in St. Mary’s County

A Maryland man released from serving a jail sentence for assault, tracked down the same victim and discharged a firearm in St. Mary's County.

20-year-old Jonathan Salazar-Martinez, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was sentenced to 45 years, with 15 years in prison, for a domestic-related first-degree assault involving a firearm.

According to officials, less than 24 hours after Salazar-Martinez was released from serving a jail sentence for a separate misdemeanor assault, he tracked down the same victim from that prior assault, followed her to a friend’s house, and then discharged a firearm during the new criminal encounter.

"Repeat offenders must face serious consequences," said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. "I hope this sentence can ensure this domestic violence survivor a period of safety and empower her to break free from the vicious cycle of domestic violence."

The state requested the maximum sentence of 45 years in prison. The Maryland Sentencing Guidelines call for a sentence of between eight and twelve years in prison.