Suspect ran over by vehicle after leading police on car chase in Fairfax County

A man has been charged with multiple gun charges and attempted carjacking after leading police on a chase in Fairfax County.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Jamarion Jackson.

According to police, the 22-year-old has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a magazine over 20 rounds in Fairfax County, possession of an unregistered machine gun, felony hit-and-run, attempted carjacking, and reckless driving following a series of crashes on Interstate 95 southbound near the 163-mile-marker.

The backstory:

Police observed a Hyundai Genesis zoom pass at a high rate of speed. As the trooper maneuvered to try and stop the suspect's vehicle, the suspect's vehicle struck three other vehicles.

Jackson ran from his vehicle. He attempted to enter two other vehicles but was not successful. Police say Jackson found a third vehicle with the passenger window rolled down, and attempted to enter the vehicle through the window.

The driver of the third vehicle, however, turned the vehicle, leading Jackson to fall and be run over. He was taken to an area hospital for a collapsed lung and a broken back and neck.

A search found narcotics, marijuana, a Glock pistol, and equipment to turn the pistol into an automatic firearm.

This incident occurred on Thursday. April 17 at around 11:25 a.m.