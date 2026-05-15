Suspect in Potomac senior living homicide ruled incompetent, placed in psych facility

The Brief A judge ruled 22-year-old Marquis James incompetent and dangerous to stand trial in the killing of 87-year-old philanthropist Robert Fuller at a Potomac senior living facility. James has been ordered to a psychiatric facility until his next evaluation and court hearing in November. Prosecutors say James, a medication technician at the facility, fatally shot Fuller and later fired at a Maryland state trooper during a separate incident.



The man accused of killing an 87‑year‑old philanthropist at a Potomac senior‑living facility was ruled incompetent to stand trial Friday morning.

What we know:

22‑year‑old Marquis James is accused of shooting and killing Robert Fuller inside the Cogir Potomac Senior Living facility, where James was employed as a medication technician responsible for dispensing residents’ prescriptions.

On Friday, James was ruled incompetent and dangerous. He has been ordered to be placed in a psychiatric facility until his next evaluation and hearing on November 9.

The backstory:

Fuller, 87, was found dead the morning of Feb. 14 inside his apartment at the Cogir Potomac Senior Living facility. Police say he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Fuller was a retired Navy Reserve officer and attorney from Augusta, Maine, widely known for his philanthropic work.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect, later identified by fellow staff as James, on the grounds of the senior facility. In the video the suspect is wearing what appears to be a long wig.

James is also accused of firing at a Maryland state trooper during a traffic stop in Baltimore. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reported that ballistics testing linked the bullet that killed Fuller to the round fired at the trooper, according to charging documents. The trooper was not hit.

Detectives say James had been inside Fuller’s apartment the evening of Feb. 13 to administer medication. Charging documents also allege James tampered with security systems before the shooting, disabling alarms and propping open exterior doors.